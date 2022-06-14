Mumbai: Kin accidentally smother mentally disturbed man in Juhu

In an attempt to subdue a mentally disturbed youth who was trying to kill himself, his mother, sister and aunt overpowered and held him so firmly that he fell unconscious, and was later declared brought dead at a hospital. The incident took place in Juhu in the wee hours of Saturday and the Juhu police arrested the three women on Sunday.
The police said the youth, Rajesh Kamaruddin Indorewala , 21, who had seizures, was angry for the past few days and had tried to harm himself by cutting his hand with a knife and also tried to commit suicide by jumping from the window of his house.
The police said Rajesh used to work as a peon in a local school but since he lost the job a couple of months back, he was residing with his mother at Nehru Nagar Slum in Juhu. He had seizures and would become violent.
On Saturday, Rajesh was trying to climb the terrace to commit suicide. As he was about to jump, his mother Suman, aunt Durgeshwari and sister Bitti—Krishna Kashyap, overpowered him to stop him. The police said in the commotion, they caught him by the neck, hands and legs.
“When Rajesh was overpowered he became more aggressive and tried to get loose. Then he fell unconscious and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” a police officer added.
Hospital informs police
The hospital authorities reported the matter to the police after an autopsy revealed Rajesh was strangulated.
“During investigation the happenings were revealed and we registered the case under section 302 [murder] of IPC and arrested the trio. We presented them before court which remanded them in police custody,” said another police officer.