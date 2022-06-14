Breaking News
Mumbai: Kin accidentally smother mentally disturbed man in Juhu

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

He was trying to jump off building so his mother, sister and aunt overpowered him; Juhu police arrest trio

The women are in police custody. File pic


In an attempt to subdue a mentally disturbed youth who was trying to kill himself, his mother, sister and aunt overpowered and held him so firmly that he fell unconscious, and was later declared brought dead at a hospital. The incident took place in Juhu in the wee hours of Saturday and the Juhu police arrested the three women on Sunday. 

The police said the youth,  Rajesh Kamaruddin Indorewala , 21, who had seizures, was angry for the past few days and had tried to harm himself by cutting his hand with a knife and also tried to commit suicide by jumping from the window of his house.




Lost his job


