Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to the police, the complainant is a prominent businessman in the medical equipment manufacturing industry

Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap

Representational Image

The Malvani police booked a woman and her male friend for allegedly falsely accusing a Delhi-based 74-year-old businessman of rape case and extorting Rs 18.5 lakh from him. According to the police, the complainant is a prominent businessman in the medical equipment manufacturing industry. He told the police that his wife passed away in 2015, and his two children are married and settled abroad. He said a hairdresser friend of his had advised him to befriend a woman and enter into a live-in relationship. This friend provided him with the contact details of some agents, connected him with a woman residing in Malvani.


On May 18, 2023, the businessman went to meet her at a Lonavala hotel, where he claimed they had consensual sex. After this they met several times and she frequently demanded money from him on different pretexts. He transferred a total of Rs 18.5 lakh.


She wanted more money in September 2023 but he refused, after which she lodged a rape case against him, the businessman told the police. He spent nearly two months in jail before being granted bail. Soon after this, another woman approached him with video footage that allegedly proved he had been trapped in a conspiracy. “The complainant used this footage to file a case the woman and her accomplices,” said an officer from Malvani police. 


