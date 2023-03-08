Mumbai: Man arrested at airport with heroin worth Rs 53 crore

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2023 09:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

An official said that DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Heroin worth Rs 53 crore has been recovered from a passenger at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport here, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday.


DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai, said the official.



Officials intercepted the passenger on his arrival and a thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 7.6 kg of an "off-white" powder concealed in false cavities, he said.


Later, tests confirmed that the powder was heroin, a banned drug.

The seized narcotic substance is worth nearly Rs 53 crore, the official said, adding that the man has been remanded in judicial custody till Friday.

