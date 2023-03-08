Mumbai: Stepfather lures girl on pretext of buying clothes, rapes her

The minor narrated her ordeal to her biological father who immediately took her to the police; accused has been arrested

Representational Pic

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Samta Nagar police in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter, on the pretext of buying her new clothes. The girl told her biological father about the crime, and the case was registered against the stepfather, who was later arrested from his residence.

According to the FIR registered by Samta Nagar police in the incident reported on Sunday, the minor in her statement said her stepfather told her he would buy new clothes for her, and took her out. The statement further reads that she was taken to Shirdi in a car, where he allegedly booked a hotel and raped her in a room between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly threatened the minor with severe consequences if she revealed what had happened to someone. "He told me not to tell anyone otherwise he would beat me up," she said in her statement.

According to the police, when the minor went home, she appeared uncomfortable and narrated the ordeal to her biological father, who immediately took her to the police station, where cops registered an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was also taken to a hospital for a medical examination before the registration of the FIR. The accused was produced before a holiday court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for further investigation. According to sources, a team of police officers was deployed to Shirdi to collect evidence from the hotel for further investigation.