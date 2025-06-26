An official revealed that during questioning, the accused confessed that he had previously stayed inside the IIT Bombay campus for nearly a month last year as well, without anyone noticing him at the time

Bilal Ahmad Telli, a 22-year-old man caught for hiding inside the IIT Bombay campus for 14 days, has now been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

He has been booked under serious charges including cheating, forgery, impersonation and trespassing.

It is worth noting that Bilal has been interrogated by officials from Mumbai Police, Mumbai Crime Branch, Maharashtra ATS, and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

During the investigation, the Crime Branch found that Bilal had created some fake documents, which he was using to gain access and stay inside the campus.

Bilal had also deleted a large amount of data from his mobile phone, which is now being retrieved with the help of the cyber lab.

An official revealed that during questioning, the accused confessed that he had previously stayed inside the IIT Bombay campus for nearly a month last year as well, without anyone noticing him at the time.

Maharashtra ATS, Thane Police raid ex-SIMI man Saquib Nachan’s home in anti-terror crackdown

Earlier in June, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Thane Rural Police carried out a massive joint search operation on Monday in Padgha village, Bhiwandi, during the pre-dawn hours. The raid involved hundreds of heavily armed personnel sweeping across the area to prevent potential terror conspiracies and maintain law and order.

According to an officer from the Maharashtra ATS, the operation was launched to counter possible threats against the country and curb anti-national activities. The focus of the operation was the residence of Saquib Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and a habitual offender in multiple terror-related cases.

Nachan, who was an accused in the 2002-03 Mumbai Central, Vile Parle, and Mulund bomb blast cases, is also considered the self-proclaimed Amir-e-Hind of ISIS in India. Since his release from prison in 2017, intelligence agencies suspect that Nachan has resumed involvement in radical activities.

A local resident told mid-day, “A large force of heavily armed policemen arrived around 3 am and spread out across Padgha in Bhiwandi Taluka. Around two dozen homes were searched by joint teams of ATS and Thane Rural Police.”