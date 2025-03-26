BMC removes noisy strips on road outside housing complex after residents complain of sleepless nights. The paper had earlier reported that five rumble strips installed along a 200-metre stretch near the MHADA signal were disturbing residents. Despite multiple complaints from 20 societies to various authorities, no action was taken

Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Following mid-day’s report, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed the rumble strips near the MHADA signal in Mulund East, which had been causing sleepless nights for residents. “Following complaints from citizens, the rumble strips have been removed. The work began on Saturday and was completed within a short period. Laborers were instructed to carry out the work at night,” a BMC official said.

The paper had earlier reported that five rumble strips installed along a 200-metre stretch near the MHADA signal were disturbing residents. Despite multiple complaints from 20 societies to various authorities, no action was taken. However, after mid-day’s report, four of the five rumble strips were removed within three days.



The BMC had initially ignored the response from the Kanjurmarg Traffic Police. On March 3, the Kanjurmarg Traffic Division informed the BMC that the area was not accident-prone and recommended appropriate action against the rumble strips. Yet, the BMC failed to act until mid-day highlighted the issue.

‘Slept peacefully after months’

Mansi Gore, Resident of Manali housing society

“We felt helpless when the BMC ignored our complaints and refused to take our calls. But on the night of March 22, the civic body suddenly started removing the rumble strips. The impact was immediate—there is no more noise pollution, and we can finally sleep peacefully. I thank mid-day for bringing attention to this issue,” said Mansi Gore, a homemaker and resident of Mansi Co-operative Society.

Was municipal corporation waiting for report?

Prashant Kadam, Retired government official

“We wrote letters to our MLA, the BMC, MMRDA, traffic police and other authorities. The worst experience was with the BMC—they never answered calls and gave vague responses when questioned about the removal. The rumble strips had no significant impact on traffic, yet they remained. But after just one report by mid-day, the BMC worked overnight to remove them. Now, the area is finally peaceful,” said Prashant Kadam, 61, a retired government official.

‘Nights have turned peaceful again’

Ravi Naik, A Mulund resident

“When BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha received complaints from residents, he instructed the BMC to take action. Instead of removing the strips, officials merely filled the gaps between them, which made no difference. The vibrations continued to shake our windows at night, disrupting our sleep. Even after the patchwork failed, the BMC ignored further complaints. Now that the rumble strips are finally gone, we can rest easy again,” said Ravi Naik, a Mulund resident.