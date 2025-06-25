The transfer orders were issued on May 27 as part of routine departmental reshuffles under the Maharashtra police. In total, 84 officers were posted to various cities, including Nagpur, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, and Nanded

Office of the commissioner of police, Mumbai, near Crawford Market. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article 84 city police families held hostage by transfer chaos x 00:00

Over a month after 84 police officers — assistant police inspectors (APIs), police sub-inspectors (PSIs), and police inspectors (PIs) — were transferred out of Mumbai, most have yet to be formally relieved from current postings. The delay has not only stalled their official movement but has also disrupted the lives of their families, especially children, who are now stuck mid-academic year.



The transfer orders were issued on May 27 as part of routine departmental reshuffles under the Maharashtra police. In total, 84 officers were posted to various cities, including Nagpur, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, Amravati, and Nanded.

Speaking to mid-day, several officers shared their frustration, revealing that their relieving letters have been inexplicably delayed. While most say they’re willing to wait another month if necessary, they are deeply concerned about their children’s education.

“I don’t know whom to approach. This is above our superiors. Decisions are taken at headquarters, and we’re too junior to question them,” said one officer on condition of anonymity. “At least one or two officers in every police station are in this situation. It’s been nearly a month, and we still haven’t heard anything.”

Another officer shared how the delay has derailed plans for his daughter’s schooling. “My younger daughter is in Std IV. We didn’t seek admission here in Mumbai, thinking we’d enrol her in a school near my new posting. But schools in the new city reopened on June 15. Now she might lose the academic year. Who do I tell this to? Who even cares?”

Officers with children in Std X and XII, critical board exam years, are especially anxious. “My son’s in Std X and has regular school and tuition. If there’s no clarity soon, I’ll have to send my wife and son ahead to a city they don’t know, where they’ll manage alone,” one officer said.

Adding to their concerns is the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, set to begin at the end of June or early July. “We’ll be put on session duty for 15–18 days. That means July will be gone too. Maybe only after that will we be relieved,” said an officer posted to Pune.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) S Jayakumar told mid-day, “The process of relieving officers is being carried out in cycles. As of now, 40 out of 84 personnel have already been relieved. The rest will follow soon.” He added that recently, 16 PIs and 12 PSIs/APIs have been relieved. Simultaneously, the department is also processing the arrival of officers who have been transferred into Mumbai from other districts.