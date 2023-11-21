Mumbai: Man arrested for making bomb hoax call to police control room

Upon investigation, the police found nothing suspicious in JJ Hospital and initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter

The Azad Maidan police have arrested an individual for allegedly making a hoax call to Mumbai Police's main control room.

According to the police, the accused made the call on Sunday. He had allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and also claimed that a bomb blast would occur in JJ Hospital.

Upon investigation, the police found nothing suspicious in JJ Hospital and initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The alleged accused, identified as Kamaran Khan (29), was traced to his residence in Sion, and he was apprehended from the New MHADA colony.

"We identified the accused as Kamaran Khan (29) and apprehended him from the New MHADA colony in Sion," stated an officer.

The police revealed that Khan made the call out of frustration, claiming he did not receive proper medical treatment for his illness in a hospital.

Khan has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.