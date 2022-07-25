Mumbai: Man attacked with paver block, killed at bus spot in Versova

Investigations revealed that Tiwari hailed from Palam area of Delhi and was a street musician, he said. The police are examining CCTV footages from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, an official said

A 25-year-old man from Delhi was attacked and killed with a paver block while he was sleeping at a bus stop in Versova, police said on Monday, according to the PTI. The victim, Suraj Manoj Tiwari, was attacked at a bus stop in Seven Bungalows area late on Saturday night, an official from Versova police station said, as per the PTI.

Tiwari's body was spotted by a passersby on Sunday morning and the police were informed. His body was found with multiple head injuries, he said. Investigations revealed that Tiwari hailed from Palam area of Delhi and was a street musician, he said. The police are examining CCTV footages from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, the official told the PTI.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was found dead in a chawl in the western suburb of Kandivali on Monday, police said.

Deepak Bhagelu Rajbhar was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Poisar area, an official said.

Forensics team and dog squad have been pressed into service to establish the identity of the accused, he added.

