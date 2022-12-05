×
Mumbai: Man dies while jogging at Marine Drive, police begins probe

Updated on: 05 December,2022 07:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The Marine Drive police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and is probing the case further

A 61-year-old man allegedly died of a heart attack while jogging at Mumbai's Marine Drive, the police said on Monday.


This incident happened on Sunday morning. He was later taken to the Saifee Hospital where he was declared "brought dead".



As per the police, the preliminary cause of his death could be a heart attack.


The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem to GT hospital, and later handed over to the family.

The Marine Drive police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway.

