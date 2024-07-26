The police began to trace the suspect after the matter came to light when a Mumbai court issued a non bailable warrant against him, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man held by Pydhonie Police in theft case that took place 33 years ago x 00:00

The Pydhonie Police in south Mumbai has apprehended an accused involved in a theft case that took place around 33 years ago, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, The police began to trace the suspect after the matter came to light when a Mumbai court issued a non bailable warrant against him,

"The police was successful and tracing and nabbing him based on technical information in case that took place around 33 years," an official said.

The suspect was identifed as Pavan Modi, he said.

Through technical investigation the police nabbed him after tracking him for 3-4 months. He was nabbed from Pune in Maharashtra, said a police officer.

Pavan Modi was booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in 1990 and a case was active in a Mumbai court since then.