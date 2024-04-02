Mumbai man held for allegedly molesting teen on local train

The Mumbai man was arrested after being beaten up by fellow passengers after the teen and her father raised an alarm.

A Mumbai man was arrested after being beaten up by passengers for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old girl onboard a suburban train, according to a police official.

The incident took place on Saturday night between the Dadar and Andheri stations on the Western Line. The accused, 34-year-old Noor Ahmed Sagir Ahmed of Kamathipura, was caught by officials on Monday, a Bandra railway police station official told news agency PTI.

According to the report, the girl and her father observed Ahmed inappropriately touching her. After raising the alarm, fellow passengers intervened, punching Ahmed and handing him over to police at Andheri railway station.

After the altercation, Ahmed was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment. Notably, he has a previous arrest record for comparable crimes and is known to use drugs. Meanwhile, after obtaining treatment at a hospital in Parel, the sufferer boarded the Dadar-Borivali train, the report added.

Ahmed has been charged with molestation and other criminal offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident from Thane district, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a fight. According to another PTI report, police have charged a 53-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly struck his wife with a knife during a fight at their home in the Dombivili neighbourhood.

The incident occurred on Monday, and the man fled the scene. His 47-year-old wife suffered a serious abdomen injury and is currently being treated at a local hospital, stated the PTI report.

