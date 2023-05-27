Mumbai: Man held for cheating people with promises of cheap gold

Three cases have been uncovered in which the accused, a resident of Byculla in the metropolis, promised people gold seized by banks at cheap rates, an official from Thane police said

A Mumbai-based man was arrested on Friday by Thane police for allegedly looting people by promising them gold at cheap rates, an official told the PTI on Saturday.

Three cases have been uncovered in which the accused, a resident of Byculla in the metropolis, promised people gold seized by banks at cheap rates, Thane Crime Branch property cell senior inspector Anand Raorane told the PTI.

"When clients used to arrive with cash to buy cheap gold, the accused used to loot the money. In one case, he took away Rs 25 lakh of a man after threatening him with a chopper under Srinagar police station limits here," he said.

The man has been arrested and efforts are on to nab other members of his gang, the official said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Navi Mumbai, the police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly duping a trader in Navi Mumbai to the tune of nearly Rs 16 crore by not making payments to him against the purchase of food grains in the last few years, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, who runs the food grains business at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, recently lodged a complaint against the trader couple, based on which they were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), he said.

"From August 2021 till date, the accused purchased grains from the victim, but did not pay any money to him. According to the complainant, the couple went untraceable a few months back. The victim waited for them to return, but after a long wait when he realised that he had been duped, he approached the police," the official said.

The accused were supposed to pay Rs 15.97 crore to the victim, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

Earlier, the police arrested a 30-year-old history sheeter involved in stealing music systems from cars in Navi Mumbai.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast, at least nine cases of break-ins and thefts were reported in one night in Navi Mumbai.

"With the arrest, the police have solved seven cases registered against the accused at Koparkharine, Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul and Kamote police stations in Navi Mumbai and Navghar in Mumbai," the officer told the PTI.

