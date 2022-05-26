Mumbai: Man held in less than 24 hours for killing woman, dumping body on railway tracks

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 06:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The police found the woman’s body stuffed in a goony at Mahim railway station on Tuesday

Representative image


The Dindoshi police and Mumbai Central GRP cracked a murder case in just 24 hours, with the arrest of a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend and threw her body on a railway track at Mahim.

The police found the woman’s body stuffed in a goony at Mahim railway station on Tuesday. 




According to the police, Station Master Anil Singh was informed about a white colour goony found on the railway track by maintenance staff. When opened, a woman’s body was found stuffed with her throat slit and four stabs in the stomach. The police found a tattoo on her left arm saying 'Damo' and henna designs on her palms, and a Mangalsutra around her neck.


mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai

