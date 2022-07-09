Mumbai: Man killed after verbal spat in Powai, two held

The two arrested in the matter are brothers who had attacked and killed the deceased after the latter verbally abused them following a spat. The duo then fled the scene and hid in the locality, a police official said.

Representation Pic

A 21-year-old man was allegedly killed in Powai after getting into a verbal spat on Friday, the police said. According to the police, the cops arrested two brothers for the murder within two hours of the crime, reported PTI

The police arrested Ajay Sanjay Gupta and his brother Anil for allegedly killing Vishal Mohitram Rao, following a verbal spat, an official from Powai police told the PTI.

The Gupta brothers attacked and killed Rao after the latter verbally abused them. The duo then fled the scene and hid in the locality, he said.

A few eyewitnesses gave a description of the accused, based on which the police team looked for the duo on social media platforms. Using clues from the social media platform posts, the police apprehended the brothers within two hours of the crime, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)