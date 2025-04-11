A 40-year-old man was killed and two relatives injured in Bandra after he opposed drug peddling; four accused have been arrested for the brutal attack inside his home

A 40-year-old man was fatally attacked, and two of his family members injured in Bandra after he opposed local drug peddling, police reported on Friday.

The police have arrested four people in connection with the attack that took place in the Dargah Gali area on Thursday night, an official from Bandra police station informed, reported PTI.

An official stated that the accused allegedly barged into the residence of Shakir Ali Cendole and launched a brutal attack on him and his family members with sharp weapons, resulting in Shakir's death, while his sister-in-law Shirin and nephew Afzal sustained injuries during the assault.

According to news agency PTI, an official stated that the police has arrested Imran Pathan, his wife Fatima Zakir Ali alias Kaynat, Usman Zakir Ali and Zakir Ali Cendole.

Pathan and his wife had multiple cases to their name, and they supplied drugs in Bandra, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

The deceased man's sister Feeroza claimed, "Drug peddlers Salman Malik and his wife Soni supplied drugs to the Pathan couple, and my brother Shakir opposed peddling activities in the Dargah Gali area."

She said the family had previously lodged a complaint against the accused, who kept issuing threats.

Mumbai: 15-year-old girl rescued from prostitution racket; one held

An official said on Friday that the Mumbai police successfully rescued a 15-year-old girl who had fallen victim to a prostitution racket and arrested a woman in connection with the case from the city’s western suburbs, following a swift and strategic operation.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the crime branch's unit 8 set up a decoy customer at a hotel in Andheri on Thursday and apprehended a woman, the official said.

"With the help of social workers, we rescued a minor girl. A case under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Immortal Trafficking Act (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered against the woman accused," an official stated, reported news agency PTI.

As per the police officials, the Sahar police are probing the case further.

(With PTI inputs)