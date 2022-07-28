Mumbai: Man kills girlfriend after learning about her another relationship, held

It was suspicious that there were lengthy calls exchanged, hence, we decided to check the number and it led us to the killer, said a police officer

Representation Pic

The Kurar Police arrested a 24-year-old man, a Mankhurd resident, for allegedly killing his girlfriend at her residence, the police said on Thursday. According to the police, the accused identified as Akhilesh Gautam was planning to get married with his girlfriend, Manisha Jaiswar, 27 but allegedly killed her after he found out about her relationship with another man.

The police said, Manisha, a resident of Kurar was found murdered at her house with her throat slit. A team led by API Pankaj Wankhede began to investigate the case and found that the woman had been having long phone calls on two numbers. One of the suspect Suresh Gautam, a relative of Manisha was picked up for questioning but his role in the crime was ruled out, later an another man, whose number found in the call records was also taken as a suspect but before questioning the team came across a number that was saved as 'Soni Bhabhi' in Manisha's phone, when the officials asked Manisha's father about Soni Bhabhi, he said that she was a relative.

"It was suspicious that there were lengthy calls exchanged, hence, we decided to check the number and it led us to the killer," said a police officer.

Police sources said, "It was Akhilesh's number that was saved in Manisha's phone as Soni Bhabhi, he was thoroughly interrogated and he revealed that he had first met Manisha around 3.5 years ago in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh at a wedding. He said the two had been in a relationship since then and he wanted to even marry her but he learnt about her relationship with another man that upset him. The case was solved within 12 hours of the crime."