Breaking News
Mumbai Police chief rolls back ‘FIR for traffic violation policy’; motorists seek withdrawal of all cases against them
5-year-old boy drowns in creek in Thane
Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from cabinet
Maharashtra: Beware of Eknath Shinde’s greed, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP
Smriti Irani accuses Sonia Gandhi of sanctioning humiliation of Prez Murmu
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 35 year old Mumbai woman dies after consuming tomato she poisoned to kill rat

35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after consuming tomato she poisoned to kill rat

Updated on: 28 July,2022 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

"In the investigation it was learnt that the deceased had allegedly poisoned some tomatoes to kill rats in her house. She went to the kitchen to cook and unknowingly used a poisonous tomato in the food which she consumed leading to her death," a police official said.

35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after consuming tomato she poisoned to kill rat

Representation Pic


A 35-year-old woman died after consuming a tomato which she had used with rat poison to kill rats in her house in Pascal Wadi of Madh Island in Mumbai, the police said. According to police sources, The woman was found in an unconscious state at her residence and was later shifted to a hospital, since it was a case of an accidental death, the police were informed about the matter.

"In the investigation it was learnt that the deceased had allegedly poisoned some tomatoes to kill rats in her house. She went to the kitchen to cook and unknowingly used a poisonous tomato in the food which she consumed leading to her death," a police official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: NCB seize Rs 4 crore worth ganja, 4 held 


"The deceased was shifted to Shatabdi hospital where her post mortam was conducted. Her viscera has been preserved for further investigations in the case. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter," said Shekhar Bhalerao, Senior Police Inspector, Malwani Police Station.

mumbai madh island mumbai crime news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK