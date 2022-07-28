35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after consuming tomato she poisoned to kill rat

"In the investigation it was learnt that the deceased had allegedly poisoned some tomatoes to kill rats in her house. She went to the kitchen to cook and unknowingly used a poisonous tomato in the food which she consumed leading to her death," a police official said.

Representation Pic

A 35-year-old woman died after consuming a tomato which she had used with rat poison to kill rats in her house in Pascal Wadi of Madh Island in Mumbai, the police said. According to police sources, The woman was found in an unconscious state at her residence and was later shifted to a hospital, since it was a case of an accidental death, the police were informed about the matter.

"In the investigation it was learnt that the deceased had allegedly poisoned some tomatoes to kill rats in her house. She went to the kitchen to cook and unknowingly used a poisonous tomato in the food which she consumed leading to her death," a police official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: NCB seize Rs 4 crore worth ganja, 4 held

"The deceased was shifted to Shatabdi hospital where her post mortam was conducted. Her viscera has been preserved for further investigations in the case. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter," said Shekhar Bhalerao, Senior Police Inspector, Malwani Police Station.