Breaking News
CBSE draft norms propose conducting Class 10 boards in two phases from 2026
Kurla accident: BEST hands over financial assistance cheques to victims kins
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber questions Apoorva Makhija
Eknath Shinde orders probe after French firm accuses MMRDA of corruption
Food delivery company worker held for harassing college student
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man kills mother in law later dies by suicide FIR registered

Mumbai: Man kills mother-in-law, later dies by suicide; FIR registered

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Post-mortem revealed senior citizen had died of a head injury; the two bodies were found in a burnt state; the matter came to light on Tuesday after two bodies were discovered in the Navghar area

Mumbai: Man kills mother-in-law, later dies by suicide; FIR registered

Tempo found by the police at the incident spot. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man kills mother-in-law, later dies by suicide; FIR registered
x
00:00

The Navghar police in Mulund have filed a first information report (FIR) against a man, 59, for allegedly killing his 71-year-old mother-in-law. The man later died by suicide on the same day. The matter came to light on Tuesday after two bodies were discovered in the Navghar area.


Speaking to mid-day, an officer attached to the Navghar police station said they had initially filed an accidental death report (ADR).  “A passersby noticed fumes from the tempo near Babu Wadi Chawl and alerted us. We reached the spot and found two bodies in a burnt state. Since the door was locked from inside, we suspected it to be suicide,” the officer said. The post-mortem revealed that the senior citizen had died of a head injury before she was burnt. 


Based on a relative’s statement and post-mortem analysis, an FIR was registered in the case. “The man and his wife had parted ways a few years ago, and he blamed his mother-in-law for their separation,” said the officer.


Suicide helplines

Samaritans Mumbai 
(10 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday) 
91-84229-84527

Connecting every life counts NGO (10 am to 8 pm)
9922004305 

One Life (24X7) 
7893078930

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mulund mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK