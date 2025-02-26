Post-mortem revealed senior citizen had died of a head injury; the two bodies were found in a burnt state; the matter came to light on Tuesday after two bodies were discovered in the Navghar area

Tempo found by the police at the incident spot. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man kills mother-in-law, later dies by suicide; FIR registered x 00:00

The Navghar police in Mulund have filed a first information report (FIR) against a man, 59, for allegedly killing his 71-year-old mother-in-law. The man later died by suicide on the same day. The matter came to light on Tuesday after two bodies were discovered in the Navghar area.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer attached to the Navghar police station said they had initially filed an accidental death report (ADR). “A passersby noticed fumes from the tempo near Babu Wadi Chawl and alerted us. We reached the spot and found two bodies in a burnt state. Since the door was locked from inside, we suspected it to be suicide,” the officer said. The post-mortem revealed that the senior citizen had died of a head injury before she was burnt.

Based on a relative’s statement and post-mortem analysis, an FIR was registered in the case. “The man and his wife had parted ways a few years ago, and he blamed his mother-in-law for their separation,” said the officer.

Suicide helplines

Samaritans Mumbai

(10 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday)

91-84229-84527

Connecting every life counts NGO (10 am to 8 pm)

9922004305

One Life (24X7)

7893078930