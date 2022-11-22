×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no casualties
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man poses as civic official attempts to rob senior citizen held

Mumbai: Man poses as civic official, attempts to rob senior citizen; held

Updated on: 22 November,2022 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The police on Sunday arrested the accused from outside Khar railway station, an official said

Mumbai: Man poses as civic official, attempts to rob senior citizen; held

Representational Pic


A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a civic official and attempting to rob an elderly woman in the western suburb of Oshiwara here, police said on Tuesday.


The police on Sunday arrested the accused from outside Khar railway station in a case registered against him under section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.



On November 11, the accused allegedly arrived at the victim's flat posing as an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC), he said.


Also Read: CAG begins probe into allocation of works by BMC during Covid-19 pandemic

The accused threatened her claiming that she will face action as she had carried out some alterations in her flat, and demanded money from her, the official said.

When the woman refused, the accused allegedly attempted to snatch her gold chain after entering the flat. But, he fled the scene after she buzzed an alarm, he said.
Based on the CCTV footage from the locality, the accused was identified and tracked down, the official added.

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News oshiwara

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK