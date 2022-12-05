×
Mumbai: Man allegedly rapes wife, inserts plastic object in her private part; held

Updated on: 05 December,2022 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

According to the police, on Sunday night at around 11 pm, the Mulund Police received information from the doctors at MT Agarwal Hospital that a 35-year-old woman had reached the hospital complaining about severe pain in her private part

Representational Pic


The Mulund Police on Monday said that they have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his wife and inserting a plastic object in her private part. 


The police said, he was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident and also committed unnatural sex. The incident took place in front of their 4 children.



According to the police, on Sunday night at around 11 pm, the Mulund Police received information from the doctors at MT Agarwal Hospital that a 35-year-old woman had reached the hospital complaining about the pain in her private part. When questioned by doctors she revealed that, her husband came home drunk and started beating her.


"After beating he allegedly tore her clothes and he even inserted something in her private part which led to severe pain," an officer from Mulund police station said. 

He said, "at the hospital the doctors removed a plastic pipe like object from her private part."

After investigating the matter, the police booked the accused under sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) of the IPC. He was later arrested by the officials, the police said. 

"On the basis of the statement of complainant and medical reports, we have registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter. He has been remanded to police custody by the court," said DCP (Zone 7) Purushottam Karad.

