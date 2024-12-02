The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested 21-year-old Awez Qureshi on charges of brutally assaulting his 17-year-old sister-in-law and attempting to kill her by stabbing her with a knife

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man stabs teen sister-in-law over family dispute, arrested x 00:00

In a dispute between a sister-in-law and her brother-in-law over the wife staying at her parental home instead of moving to her in-laws' house, the brother-in-law attacked the sister-in-law with a knife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shivaji Nagar Police have arrested 21-year-old Awez Qureshi on charges of brutally assaulting his 17-year-old sister-in-law and attempting to kill her by stabbing her with a knife.

The incident occurred in the Rafiq Nagar Gavndi area. According to reports, the accused had arrived to take his wife back to their in-laws' house. However, when his wife, who was staying at her parental home, refused to leave, it led to an argument between the couple.

During the altercation, the accused's 17-year-old sister-in-law attempted to intervene and calm the situation. This infuriated the accused, who violently assaulted her. He reportedly threw her to the ground, pinned her down by sitting on her chest, and brutally beat her before stabbing her with a knife.

The severely injured girl was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, where she is currently receiving care. Her condition is reported to be stable. Following the incident, the Shivaji Nagar Police arrested the accused based on a complaint filed by his mother-in-law. A case has been registered against him on charges, including attempted murder.