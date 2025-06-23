Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man strangles his wife in front of children arrested within few hours

Mumbai: Man strangles his wife in front of children; arrested within few hours

Updated on: 23 June,2025 03:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

In a shocking incident from Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon (West), a man allegedly strangled his wife to death in front of their two children over suspicions of infidelity. The accused fled the scene but was swiftly tracked and arrested by Mumbai Police near Ram Mandir. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai: Man strangles his wife in front of children; arrested within few hours

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man strangles his wife in front of children; arrested within few hours
x
00:00

In a deeply disturbing and horrifying incident reported from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon (West), a man allegedly strangled his wife to death in front of their two children.

On Monday morning, a man from Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon (W) killed her wife suspecting her character. Just a few hours after committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. 


According to the police sources, as soon as they received the information about this heinous act, officials from the Bangur Nagar Police Station promptly rushed to the spot.


Mumbai Police taking swift action and acting on a tip-off, tracked the accused down to Ram Mandir area, where he was apprehended. After catching hold of the accused, he was taken into custody.

As per reports, the Bangur Nagar police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the BNS and are probing the matter further.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai crime news mumbai police goregaon India news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK