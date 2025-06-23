In a shocking incident from Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon (West), a man allegedly strangled his wife to death in front of their two children over suspicions of infidelity. The accused fled the scene but was swiftly tracked and arrested by Mumbai Police near Ram Mandir. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In a deeply disturbing and horrifying incident reported from Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon (West), a man allegedly strangled his wife to death in front of their two children.

On Monday morning, a man from Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon (W) killed her wife suspecting her character. Just a few hours after committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

According to the police sources, as soon as they received the information about this heinous act, officials from the Bangur Nagar Police Station promptly rushed to the spot.

Mumbai Police taking swift action and acting on a tip-off, tracked the accused down to Ram Mandir area, where he was apprehended. After catching hold of the accused, he was taken into custody.

As per reports, the Bangur Nagar police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the BNS and are probing the matter further.