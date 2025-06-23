According to BMC officials, the blaze started around 6:10 am at the Annapurna set, located behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set in Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Goregaon (East)

A fire broke out early Monday morning on the set of the Hindi television show Annapurna at Goregaon’s Film City, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to BMC officials, the blaze started around 6:10 am at the Annapurna set, located in Film City Road, Whistling Woods International, Film City Complex, Goregaon (West).

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded promptly and declared it a Level I fire at 6:26 am.

Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, plastic materials, iron materials, decorative material,cameras, costumes, lighting system, studio equipments etc. in 5,000 sqft area of Anupama studio.

The fire reportedly originated in a tent on the set. Four fire engines, four jumbo water tankers, one Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), and three station officers were deployed to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported so far. The Mumbai Fire Brigade said that the fire was extinguished at 10.15 am.

One dead, seven injured in fire at food stall in Mahim

In another incident, one person was killed and seven others were injured in a fire that broke out at a food store near the Makhdoom Shah Dargah on Cadel Road in Mahim on June 13 evening, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department.

Eight injured people were rushed to Sion Hospital by locals, before the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot. Among them, one was declared brought dead.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Noor Alam. The injured include Pravin Pujari, 34, who was in a critical condition, as well as Mukesh Gupta, 34; Shiv Mohan, 24; Deepali Godatkar, 24; Sana Shaikh, 25; Shridevi Bandichhode, 31, and Kamlesh Jaiswal, 22.

The fire was reported at 6.17 pm and was doused within 25 minutes, by 6.40 pm. A cylinder blast was also reported during this time.

According to information from the Fire Brigade's control room, one water tanker and two fire engines were pressed into service.