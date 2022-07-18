Mumbai: Man's deadbody found inside bed at residence in Sakinaka; wife missing, say cops

The body was found in a decomposed state and the man was later identified as Naseem Khan, a tailor by profession, an official said

A 23-year-old man was on Monday found dead at his residence in Sakinaka area of Mumbai, his body was recovered from the bed's storage space, the police said, according to PTI. The body was found in a decomposed state and the man was later identified as Naseem Khan, a tailor by profession, an official told PTI.

Khan lived at a rented house in Khairani Road area of Sakinaka with his wife, Rubina. The police found her missing from home, police is now taking her as a suspect, she has been is untraceable for the past two days, the official added.

"The couple used to fight regularly. On July 14, when Khan's father called him, Rubina answered the call and said her husband was not keeping well. His father arrived at Khan's home and found it locked. Later, police found his decomposed body after the door was broken down," the official said.

A case of murder and disappearance of evidence has been registered, he added.

