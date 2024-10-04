On Wednesday, the police arrested accused Arjun Gaikwad from Bhandup and his accomplice, Husain Shaikh, from Ghatkopar.

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: MIDC Police arrest two persons for petty thefts x 00:00

MIDC Police arrested two persons for petty thefts who stole phones, money and other valuables from the public in local trains and buses. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun Gaikwad(40) and Husain Shaikh (36).

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources told mid-day that on the night of September 24, the accused stole an iPhone 15 from the pocket of a young adult while he was boarding a bus near Majas depot following which a complaint was filed with MIDC police. Following orders from senior police officers, an investigation was launched, and the accused were identified using CCTV footage. On Wednesday, the police arrested Gaikwad from Bhandup and his accomplice, Shaikh, from Ghatkopar.

Police said that Gaikwad has committed over three dozen cases of pickpocketing and that 10 cases against him have been lodged at Kurla GRP station. Meanwhile, he's been booked in four cases each by the Thane and Borivali GRP; and one case each at Vasai and Vashi GRP stations.

He also has cases against him registered at city police stations including Samta Nagar, Kurar, Dahisar, Oshiwara, Rabodi and Shaikh was booked in a couple of previous cases at Vakola and Rabale stations, an officer from MIDC police station said.

The accused's method comprised surrounding a person from all sides as when they board a train or bus. The gang pressed against the individual and encouraged them to move forward.

However, the attempts would be futile due to the crowding and it would distract the person thereby letting the accused take advantage and steal their stuff and handing it to his accomplices who fled when the opportunity arrived.

The duo has been booked and arrested under various sections of BNS and was produced before the court yesterday and the duo was remanded in police custody the officer added.