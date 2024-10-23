Con woman asked victim to take her to washroom, stole jewellery with sleight of hand

The BMC school in Jogeshwari where the theft took place

Listen to this article Mumbai: Mystery woman poses as teacher, steals gold earrings from 5-year-old x 00:00

A woman posing as a new teacher at a municipal school in Jogeshwari on Monday allegedly stole gold earrings from a 5-year-old student. Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother Geeta Kumar, the Oshiwara police have registered a case against the unidentified woman. The incident occurred at the BMC Hindi school at Ajit Glass Garden Road in Jogeshwari West. The cops are checking CCTV footage of the area to trace the culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the woman entered the school premises during morning prayers on October 21 and she introduced herself to the girl claiming that she was a new teacher.

“I was busy with housework and so I sent my son to my daughter’s school to pick her up. When she returned home, she handed me a wrapped-up white paper and said that a new teacher had kept the gold earrings in it and instructed her to give them to me,” Kumar told mid-day.

“When I checked the paper, there were no earrings. I informed the school about the incident and found that an unknown woman had entered the premises wearing a white dress and carrying a black purse. She posed as a new teacher and asked my daughter to give her directions to the restroom,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, as her daughter escorted her to the restroom, the woman removed the girl’s earrings and wrapped them with white paper. “The woman handed over a similar-looking wrapped-up paper to my daughter, told her not to open it and hand it to me when she got home. When I realised the earrings were missing, I informed school teacher Seema and later registered an FIR at Oshiwara police station,” Kumar said.

A police officer said, “We have registered an FIR against the unknown woman and are scanning CCTV camera footage of the area to identify her. We are currently investigating the matter.”

Oct 21

Day the incident occurred at BMC school