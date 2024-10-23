Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was discovered that four unidentified thieves, including an elderly man, were involved in the crime. The footage showed the elderly man sitting near a beer bar across from the shop, observing the area

In the Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra East, just weeks after former minister Baba Siddique was shot dead, four unknown assailants broke into a mobile shop nearby and stole mobile phones valued at Rs 18.18 lakh before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred last night at the Royal Mobile Shop, located on Kherwadi Road near Shibu Bar.

Imran Shaikh, the partner of the mobile shop, said they had closed the shop around 1:30 AM. However, when they returned in the morning, they found the shutter half open and both locks broken. Inside, the shop was in disarray, with most of the mobile phones missing.



Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was discovered that four unidentified thieves, including an elderly man, were involved in the crime. The footage showed the elderly man sitting near a beer bar across from the shop, observing the area. After the bar closed around 2:30 AM and its customers and staff left around 3:30 AM, the thieves struck.

The footage revealed that two of the thieves had brought carry bags and filled them with mobile phones. Some phones were left behind, likely because they ran out of space in their bags. The group then fled toward the station in an auto rickshaw, exiting via Gate No. 18.

Shaikh mentioned that the area is primarily filled with garment shops, so when the thieves carried away the mobile phones in carry bags, no one suspected anything unusual.

He further stated, "Four of us friends started this mobile shop in partnership, and mobile phones worth around Rs 18.18 lakh were stolen." He and his partners compiled a list of the stolen items and their prices, which they submitted to the Nirmal Nagar police.

"We have registered the case, and with the help of CCTV footage, we are searching for the accused," said an officer from the Nirmal Nagar police station.