Police tracked Dr Kolvankar’s movements across Bandra and Vile Parle using footage before finally locating him at Cooper hospital

Senior scientist Vinayak Kolvanlar with his office colleagues

Listen to this article Mumbai: Missing BARC scientist found after week-long search x 00:00

Nirmal Nagar police have successfully located Dr Vinayak Kolvankar, 76, a retired senior scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) who specialises in seismology and is a recipient of the President's Award. Kolvankar, who had been missing since Thursday, September 5, was found dehydrated and in weak condition after reportedly eating very little over the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT



Missing notice: 76-YEAR-old Senior Scientist, Vinayak Kolvankar

To trace his whereabouts, police reviewed footage from approximately 128 CCTV cameras, tracking Kolvankar from Bandra East to Cooper hospital in Vile Parle, where he was ultimately located. “We followed him through CCTV cameras and finally found him on Wednesday night around 10 pm inside the Cooper hospital premises,” said Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Khillare of Nirmal Nagar police station. “He was dehydrated, so we admitted him to the hospital for a medical check-up and later reunited him with his family,” he added.

Dr Kolvankar had gone missing after leaving his home in Aaradhna New MIG Colony, Bandra East, to buy flowers. His wife and caretaker reported him missing when he failed to return shortly after. Kolvankar, who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for the past four years, initially made his way to his old residence near Lucky Hotel in Bandra West but changed his route after failing to recognise the location.

A team of 11 officers, led by DCP Dixit Gedam and Senior PI Khillare, coordinated the search operation. Kolvankar's extensive career at BARC spanned 40 years, during which he made significant contributions to seismology, aiding countries in predicting earthquakes. His research, which examines patterns related to the sun, moon, and specific locations, has been translated into 125 languages. Kolvankar's son, Amit, currently resides in London.