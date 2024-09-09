Mumbai: Renowned scientist goes missing from Bandra home

Vinayak Kolvankar, a BARC scientist suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past four years, was last spotted at Bandra station on CCTV

Vinayak Kolvankar receiving the presidential award from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

A 76-year-old Senior Scientist, Vinayak Kolvankar, of the Baba Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has been missing since Thursday. The Nirmal Nagar police have registered a missing person report and conducted a search operation for him. Kolvankar resides in Aaradhna New MIG Colony, behind the PF office in Bandra East. Kolvankar has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for the past four years. On Thursday night, he went out to purchase flowers but did not return home.

Kolvankar worked at BARC for 40 years before retiring in 2008. He specialised in seismology, the study of earthquakes. His research helped countries predict earthquake locations before they occurred, including patterns involving the sun, moon, and specific places. His work has been translated into 125 languages worldwide.

Senior Scientist Vinayak Kolvankar; the missing person notice

He was honoured with the Presidential Award by the late President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

In a statement to mid-day, his son Amit Kolvankar, who resides in London, said, “My father was a great scientist who dedicated his entire life to national service.

He has been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past four years and lives with my mother, Vaishali Kolvankar, in Bandra East. Since Thursday night, he has been missing. Although we had a caretaker at home, he left alone on Thursday and did not return.”

“He was captured on CCTV cameras at Bandra station but later went missing in the Bandra West area. We previously lived in Bandra West but have since moved to Bandra East. We are deeply concerned as he has been missing for four days,” Amit Kolvankar added.