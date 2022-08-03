Mumbai: Navy lodges complaint with Thane police over fake recruitment scam

The man, who posed as 'captain Sameer Singh' of the Navy, operated from Ambernath in Thane district

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy lodged a complaint with Thane Police seeking the arrest of a man who allegedly cheated youths by promising them jobs in the Navy.

The man, who posed as 'captain Sameer Singh' of the Navy, operated from Ambernath in Thane district, it said in a release.

"A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that this individual used a fake Ministry of Defence letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai, as being the recruitment and workplace," the Navy release added.

He took money from job aspirants as application fees and for issuing 'uniforms' and identity cards, the release said.

A Naval Police team lodged a complaint with Shivaji Nagar Police station in Ambernath East, requesting the police to apprehend the man and register a First Information Report against him, it added.

