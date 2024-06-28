Mumbai: NCB busts major interstate drug trafficking network; sezies 31.50 kg MD, 3 held

NCB officials said the operation began on Wednesday with the seizure of 10 kg of mephedrone from gang operator Musharaf JK.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai has made a huge breakthrough in battling drug trafficking in the city and adjacent areas, seizing 31.5 kg of mephedrone and apprehending three people.

NCB officials said the operation began on Wednesday with the seizure of 10 kg of mephedrone from gang operator Musharaf JK. Further investigations resulted in the seizure of another 10.5 kg from a female gang member named Nauseen, who also had Rs 69,13,400 in cash. On Thursday, the squad seized an additional 11 kg of mephedrone from another gang member, Saif, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, this drug trafficking ring was predominantly active in the Nagpada and Dongri neighbourhoods of Mumbai, with aspirations to extend throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The NCB Mumbai received information regarding the syndicate's actions, which led to the discovery of the network managed by Musharaf JK. Despite the gang's efforts to avoid detection, NCB's relentless surveillance proved effective.

Musharaf delivered a huge narcotics consignment, according to intelligence reports on Wednesday. NCB sent a team to the reported site in Nagpada, Dongri, and apprehended Musharaf, seizing 10 kg of mephedrone. Musharaf identified another storage place, resulting in the capture of 10.5 kilograms of mephedrone and cash from Nauseen, the ANI report further stated.

Per the report, further investigation revealed that Saif, another carrier, was on his way with a consignment. NCB apprehended Saif in the Wadala area on Thursday and seized 11 kg of mephedrone.

The recovered narcotics were intended for distribution throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The syndicate had been involved in drug trafficking for some time. The three accused are being grilled for additional information, and the inquiry is ongoing.

The NCB Mumbai wing recently busted another interstate narcotics syndicate, seizing 111 kg of cannabis and arresting four individuals. According to a mid-day report, the NCB Mumbai gathered credible information about a network trafficking drugs from Odisha into Mumbai and Pune for distribution, as part of their active intelligence efforts on interstate drug trafficking syndicates. The NCB Mumbai captured two vehicles used to carry ganja. The drugs were obtained from Odisha by traffickers in Pune, who then distributed them throughout Mumbai and Pune.