Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali

Updated on: 30 December,2024 11:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The body, reportedly of a baby girl born prematurely at around seven months, was found wrapped in a polythene bag. A passerby noticed something suspicious and alerted the police

Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali

Representational pic

Mumbai: Newborn found dead in dustbin in Kandivali
The Charkop Police in Mumbai discovered the body of a newborn in a dustbin near Old Mhada Colony (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mhada Colony) in Kandivali on Monday afternoon.  


The body, reportedly of a baby girl born prematurely at around seven months, was found wrapped in a polythene bag. A passerby noticed something suspicious and alerted the police.  


Upon arrival, the police inspected the scene and found the baby. The newborn was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.  


A case under relevant sections has been registered against unknown persons, and an investigation has been initiated, an officer from Charkop Police Station.  

Although there were no CCTV cameras directly covering the area, the police are reviewing footage from cameras installed in nearby buildings to gather clues.

