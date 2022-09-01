NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides

Apart from Dawood Ibrahim, the agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh on Dawood's close aide Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, and Rs 15 lakh each on associates Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzak Memon alias Tiger Memon, an official said.
Dawood Ibrahim. File Pic
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for any information that could lead to the arrest of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The D-company chief, Dawood Ibrahim is accused of being a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, an official said on Thursday, as per the PTI.
Apart from Dawood, the agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh on Dawood's close aide Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, and Rs 15 lakh each on associates Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzak Memon alias Tiger Memon, he said.
All of them are wanted accused in the case of 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts.
Also Read: Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
The official said, the NIA has sought information about them which could lead to their arrest. The agency had in February registered a case against the 'D company', according to the PTI.
Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is designated a global terrorist by the United Nations, he runs an international terrorist network, namely D-Company, with his close associates like Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikhna and Tiger Memon, among others, the NIA said in a statement, the PTI reported.
They are involved in various terrorism-criminal activities such as arms smuggling, narco terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, unauthorised possession/ acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ), the statement said.
(with PTI inputs)