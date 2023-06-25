Breaking News
Mumbai: One killed, four injured after pickup van crashes into truck in Goregaon

Updated on: 25 June,2023 09:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan

According to the police sources, four laborers were sleeping inside the pickup van, they sustained serious injuries, and one of them died in the incident

Mumbai: One killed, four injured after pickup van crashes into truck in Goregaon

One person was killed and four others were injured after the driver of a speeding pickup van lost control on Sunday morning, the driver attempted to regain the control of the vehicle, but it collided with a truck in Goregaon area of Mumbai, the police said.


According to the police sources, four labourers were sleeping inside the pickup van, they sustained serious injuries, and one of them died in the incident.


The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday on the south bound side of the Western Express Highway near the Aarey flyover bridge. The pickup van was en route to "Bhaucha Dhakka" to load fish. It was being driven by one Azam Khan (28) when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle.


According to the police, the backside of the pickup van collided with the moving truck, resulting in a high-impact collision. Four labourers, identified as Razauddin Khan, Mohd Salim, Mohd Kalim, and Akhtar Ali Shaikh, were severely injured in the accident. Fortunately, their colleague remained unharmed. They were swiftly transported to a private hospital in Kandivali, where Razauddin succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Several accidents have occurred at the same location since the previous night, but fortunately, no one was injured. However, this particular incident proved fatal, resulting in one casualty.

The Vanrai Police have registered a case has been registered and the pickup van driver has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced before a court on Monday, an official said.

