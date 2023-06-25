Mumbai Police conducts special 'All Out Operation' in city, nabs 236 wanted accused

In the 'All Out Operation' of Mumbai Police, a total number of 19 drug-related cases were registered and 28 peddlers were nabbed, the police said

Mumbai Police on Saturday night began a special operation in the city that went on till the wee hours of Sunday and nabbed several offenders in various cases, the police said in an official statement.

According to the police, Mumbai Police's special 'All Out Operation' was undertaken in the city under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar and Special Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deven Bharti. All the regions of the city and the traffic police were part of the operation in which several offenders were nabbed.

An official said on Sunday that an operation was carried out to nab criminals, drug peddlers, and motorists who were disregarding regulations in the city.

In the operation, more than 200 wanted accused were arrested by the Mumbai Police during the operation, the statement said.

The police undertook combing operations on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 215 places in different parts of the city. The police officials checked 955 criminals, out of which 236 wanted accused were arrested, an official said.

During the operation, a total number of 19 drug-related cases were registered and 28 peddlers were caught from the city. Action was also taken against atleast 83 people for consumption of narcotics substances, the statement said.

As many as 323 accused in robbery cases in Mumbai were checked by the police officials, the police said.

48 people who were externed from the city were arrested by the police during the operation, the police said.

During the All Out Operation, the police checked more than 600 hotels, lodges and other establishments in Mumbai.

28 people were nabbed for possession of illegal weapons, the police said.

The police also took action against 69 people under the Maharashtra Police Act during their special operation.

5,927 motorists were checked during the operation and action was taken against 1,995 violators, the police said.

The Mumbai Police conducts its special operations at regular intervals to maintain the law and order in the city and for security reasons. The zonal DCPs, Division ACPs and senior police officials and police personnel of the city are part of the operation, a police official said.