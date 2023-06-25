The pub’s bouncers intervened in an argument between two groups of customers sitting at neighbouring tables, leading to the situation escalating to an assault

A video of the incident shows the patrons being assaulted severely. The police have arrested seven employees of the pub

Listen to this article Mumbai: Spilled champagne leads to assault at upscale Bandra pub x 00:00

The Bandra police on Saturday arrested seven employees of a popular pub for allegedly assaulting two patrons in the early hours of the morning. According to the Bandra police, the incident occurred at around 1 am on Saturday, when an argument broke out between two groups of customers.

“The two groups were sitting at neighbouring tables and had already had a disagreement earlier. When one of the groups opened a bottle of champagne, some of it spilled on the other group, which triggered a full-fledged row. The bouncers at the pub intervened and the group that had taken offence to the spilled champagne turned on the bouncers instead,” said an officer with the Bandra police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bouncers and other staffers allegedly proceeded to assault two of the customers severely. Videos of the incident, which later went viral on social media, show the two customers being assaulted from the pub to the elevator with batons, leading to injuries.

Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses called the police control room and informed the cops about the incident. The information was relayed to the Bandra police, and a team was sent to the pub immediately. The two customers were taken to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where they were treated for their injuries. Subsequently, an inquiry was launched into the incident.

“Based on the complaint received, an FIR was filed and seven staffers of the pub, including the manager, were identified and arrested. They were later released on bail,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay, Zone IX.