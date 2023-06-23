Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2023 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Oshiwara cops have arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sending a hoax bomb scare via WhatsApp to Mumbai Police control room and demanding rupees two lakh

Mumbai: 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh held for threatening to blow up Andheri, Kurla

Representative image/iStock


Oshiwara cops have arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sending a hoax bomb scare via WhatsApp to Mumbai Police control room and demanding rupees two lakh. The message was received on June 22.


Around 10 to 10.20 am in the morning, the Mumbai Police control room received a message via WhatsApp mentioning ‘There will be blast on 24th June 6pm in Andheri-Kurla area. I have received rupees two crore for the blast. I will need Rs 2 lakh to reveal the information about the blast. We will be leaving for Malaysia tonight at 10pm’.


Subsequently an offence was registered at Amboli police station for threatening.


Different teams were formed to track the sender of the message.

A team comprising officials of Oshiwara police station tracked the sender in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and nabbed Darvesh Rajbhar (22).

"We have arrested to message sender," the police official said.

 

