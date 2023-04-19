Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Two die after falling off moving train in Uttar Pradesh

Two die after falling off moving train in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 19 April,2023 01:28 PM IST  |  Shahjahanpur (UP)
PTI |

Top

Bodies of two people were found lying on the down line under Roja Police Station on Wednesday. Railway police took them into custody, In-charge of Shahjahanpur Railway Police Dharmendra Singh said

Two die after falling off moving train in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Two die after falling off moving train in Uttar Pradesh
x
00:00

Two people died after allegedly falling off a moving train, railway police said on Wednesday.


The deceased were identified as Amit Kumar (32) and Manish (42), residents of Kanpur.



Bodies of two people were found lying on the down line under Roja Police Station on Wednesday. Railway police took them into custody, In-charge of Shahjahanpur Railway Police Dharmendra Singh said.


Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Atiq Ahmed's killers remanded to 4-day police custody

He said prima facie it appears that both died after falling from a moving train, adding that an investigation into the matter is on.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and information has been sent to the relatives of the deceased, Singh added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
uttar pradesh news India news kanpur india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK