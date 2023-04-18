Mumbai Police destroys over 1000 kg of drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized during different operations

The police said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday successfully destroyed the drugs valuing around Rs 12 crore in the market. The drugs were destroyed at a waste management unit in Raigad area

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it destroyed a huge quantity of drugs that was seized during different operations in the city.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch had seized huge quantities of drugs during major operations and drives against drugs peddling in the city.

The police said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday successfully destroyed the drugs valuing around Rs 12 crore in the market. The drugs were destroyed at a waste management unit in Raigad area.

The drugs that were destroyed had been seized in as many as 201 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases in the city.

The drugs that were destroyed by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell included huge quantities of cocaine, heroin, mephedrone, charas, ganja and other banned narcotics substances, the police said.

"The drugs weighing around 1,018 kg and 306 grams in total were destroyed after a due procedure at the waste management," an official said.

The disposal of the seized drugs was carried out in the presence of the officials from Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell at the waste management facility located in Taloja area of Raigad district.

In the month of January alone, Mumbai Police had nabbed atleast 97 people in 76 cases of NDPS.

The drugs cases were unearthed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

According to the police, the officials had also made huge seizures in the cases. Drugs including, cocaine, heroine, ganja, mephedrone and hashish were seized by the police officials.

In January, 2023, the officials had seized around 1.694 kilos of mephedrone, also called as MD worth over Rs. 2.86 crore. The police had also seized ganja weighing around 76.570 kilos worth over Rs. 24.82 lakhs. 97 grams of hashish (charas) was also seized in January, its value in the market was over Rs. 97,000.

The Mumbai Police have been extensively conducting drug seizures in the city and taking action against drug peddlers and drug dealers in the city.