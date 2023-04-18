Mumbai: 12 including employees of insurance firm booked by MIDC police for cheating customers

The prime accused had allegedly made calls to people pretending to be an insurance agent and renewing their insurance policies for 2023. He had cheated people to the tune of around Rs 3.13 lakh

The MIDC Police in Andheri have booked 12 people including former and current employees of a multinational insurance company for allegedly stealing client data from the company and impersonating the employees for allegedly cheating customers, the police said.

According to the police, the prime accused identified as Akbuddin Inamuddin Sayyed had allegedly made calls to people pretending to be an insurance agent and renewing their insurance policies for 2023. He had cheated people to the tune of around Rs 3.13 lakh.

The police said, the complainant in the matter who is working with the anti-fraud department of the company lodged a complaint with the police claiming that one of their customers Luis Francis Godad had received a call from Sayyed saying that he needed to pay Rs 71,000 and Rs 50,000 to renew his two policies for the current year. Godad had transferred the amount to Sayyed's account. Sayyed had told Godad that policies will be renewed within 7 to 10 days. After 10 days when Godad called up the customer care number of the bank to find out about his renewal, he was told that Sayyed did not work with the company.

"Sayyed had told Godad the correct policy numbers due to which he had trusted him," said a police officer.

The complainant told the police that he suspected that the current and former employees including Sayyed had sold the data of the company which could have been sent through emails. The police have booked 12 people in the matter and are further conducting an investigation in the case, the police said.

"We have registered the case and booked 12 accused including some current and former employees of the company. A case under sections 34, 381, 406, 408, 420, 467 and 471 of IPC has been registered by the MIDC Police and further investigation is underway," said an officer from MIDC Police Station.