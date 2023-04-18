During the probe, customs personnel found the drug was concealed in a false cavity of a carton

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article Mumbai: Customs officials seize heroin worth Rs 17 crore at airport; foreign national held x 00:00

The airport customs has seized 2.4 kg of heroin worth Rs 16.8 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after arresting a foreign national, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, based on specific intelligence, the Mumbai airport customs intercepted the foreign national who arrived from Entebbe, Uganda, and seized 2.4 kg of the contraband value at Rs 16.8 crore from him on Sunday.

Also read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported

During the probe, customs personnel found the drug was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, he said. The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was on, the official added.

(This is a developing story, we will update it as and when we receive more information)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever