Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The release by BMC mentioned that the fire was confined in wooden scrap godown and that the fire was covered from all sides

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at Kurla Scrap Corporation, near Mayakkam Temple in Mandala during the wee hours on Tuesday, April 18.


According to information received from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the fire incident was reported at around 3 am.



The release by BMC mentioned that the fire was confined in wooden scrap godown and that the fire was covered from all sides.


So far, no casualties are reported in the incident.

Earlier on Monday, in connection to a separate incident, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) said in a statement said that two scrap godowns were destroyed in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 6 am in Shilphata area on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said

(This is a developing story, shall be updated as and when we receive more information)

