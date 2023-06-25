Mumbai: Two dead, two injured after parts of building collapses in Vile Parle

In an official statement, the BMC said that a ground and first floor collapsed of a ground-plus-two floored building at St. Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle Gaothan area of Mumbai

Rescue operation being conducted at the collapse site. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Two people died and two others were left injured after parts of a balcony of a ground-plus-two structure in Vile Parle area of Mumbai collapsed on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

In an official statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that information was received on Sunday that the balcony of a ground and first floor of a ground-plus-two floored building collapsed at St. Braz Road near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle Gaothan area of Mumbai.

After the information was received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, and civic officials rushed to the spot for a rescue and relief operation.

"Two fire engines, one response vehicle, 108 ambulances, the police, and ward staff rushed to the spot following the incident," an official statement said.

According to the civic body, as per the information received from Cooper Hospital, two people have died in the incident, and they were identified as Prishila Misauita, 65, and Robi Misauita, 70. Both were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Two others have been injured in the incident, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, in another incident on Sunday, a portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area, a fire brigade official said.

Two persons were rescued from the third floor of the building, the official said.

He said that two persons were still trapped on the building's first floor and efforts were on to bring them out.

There was so far no report of any casualty, the official said.

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rains since Saturday.

A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at 9.33 am, the official said.

It is a "level-one" incident, he said.

Fire brigade, police, civic personnel and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Two persons were rescued. A 30-year-old man out of them refused to go to hospital, the official said.

Efforts were on to rescue two more persons trapped in the building, he said.

Personnel from companies supplying electricity and gas in the area and earth-moving machines were summoned to the spot, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)