Weather update: Orange alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri as heavy rain lashes parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon advanced over Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department.

The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

"Moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs, the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today," said IMD.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, officials told PTI on Sunday.

In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.

While it hit the national capital two days earlier than scheduled, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Colaba observatory in Mumbai, representative of the island city, recorded 86 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station, representative of suburbs, registered 176.1 mm rainfall in the same period, as per the IMD.

Mumbai is expected to receive more showers during the day, an IMD official told PTI.

Heavy rains affected vehicular movement on some roads in the city. Water-logging in areas like Malad and Andheri slowed down the traffic further.

Earlier on Saturday, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

(With inputs from PTI)