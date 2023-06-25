Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in parts of city today

Mumbai weather update: The southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department

Pic/PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain’ with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today," said IMD Mumbai.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of 3.81 metre is expected at 4.48 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.87 metre is likely to occur at 11.18 pm today.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi on Sunday, said India Meteorological Department.

The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

The IMD has also issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

Earlier on Saturday, Heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai led to the deaths of two persons who were washed away in a drain as well as traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits, civic and police officials said.

The deaths took place in Govandi in the afternoon and the bodies were fished out by the fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said told news agency PTI.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuits were reported till 8 pm.

Police said traffic was diverted to SV Road after the Andheri subway got flooded, while the movement of vehicles was slow on BD Road, in the vicinity of Mahalaxmi Temple and areas like Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, and Gaffar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink.

Similar conditions were witnessed in Kurla, Santacruz and SV road, while waterlogging was reported from Dadar TT, Sion Road, Tilak Nagar and Dahisar subway.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)