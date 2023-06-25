Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts

The seven lakes that provide water to the city have less than seven per cent stock, with the BMC contemplating procuring water from the reserved quota of Bhatsa
The coming six days will define the water supply status of the city. Heavy rain arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, but the lakes need continuous rainfall for the water levels to increase. The seven lakes that provide water to the city have less than seven per cent stock, with the BMC contemplating procuring water from the reserved quota of Bhatsa.
The BMC has, for the last few days, been using the reserved stock of Upper Vaitarna; 70 per cent of it has already been utilised. Officials are now planning to use water from Bhatsa, as the city just has two per cent water stock available. The water available in the lakes and reserved stock may last another month. “We are waiting for rain in the catchment areas of the lakes till June 30, and will decide on the water cut thereafter,” said an official.
Reserved stock
Upper Vaitarna
0.26 lakh ML
Bhatsa
0.75 lakh ML