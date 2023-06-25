Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Bambai ki baarish arrives with a sinking feeling
Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts
Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: It’s piling garbage for the BMC
Mumbai: Spilled champagne leads to assault at upscale Bandra pub
Mumbai: 39-year-old woman found dead in Virar well
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts

Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts

Updated on: 25 June,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

The seven lakes that provide water to the city have less than seven per cent stock, with the BMC contemplating procuring water from the reserved quota of Bhatsa

Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts
x
00:00

The coming six days will define the water supply status of the city. Heavy rain arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, but the lakes need continuous rainfall for the water levels to increase. The seven lakes that provide water to the city have less than seven per cent stock, with the BMC contemplating procuring water from the reserved quota of Bhatsa.


The BMC has, for the last few days, been using the reserved stock of Upper Vaitarna; 70 per cent of it has already been utilised. Officials are now planning to use water from Bhatsa, as the city just has two per cent water stock available. The water available in the lakes and reserved stock may last another month. “We are waiting for rain in the catchment areas of the lakes till June 30, and will decide on the water cut thereafter,” said an official.


Reserved stock


Upper Vaitarna
0.26 lakh ML

Bhatsa
0.75 lakh ML

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai water levels mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK