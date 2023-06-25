The seven lakes that provide water to the city have less than seven per cent stock, with the BMC contemplating procuring water from the reserved quota of Bhatsa

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts x 00:00

The coming six days will define the water supply status of the city. Heavy rain arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, but the lakes need continuous rainfall for the water levels to increase. The seven lakes that provide water to the city have less than seven per cent stock, with the BMC contemplating procuring water from the reserved quota of Bhatsa.

The BMC has, for the last few days, been using the reserved stock of Upper Vaitarna; 70 per cent of it has already been utilised. Officials are now planning to use water from Bhatsa, as the city just has two per cent water stock available. The water available in the lakes and reserved stock may last another month. “We are waiting for rain in the catchment areas of the lakes till June 30, and will decide on the water cut thereafter,” said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserved stock

Upper Vaitarna

0.26 lakh ML

Bhatsa

0.75 lakh ML