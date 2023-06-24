Took 9 months to install 57. But BMC will fix other 43 in just 7 days

Officials cite space crunch and emergence of new spots for being unable to install all 100 waterlogging detection meters, which could help create a flood map for the city

One of the auto-activated rainwater detection meters installed in the city

The BMC aimed to install 100 auto-activated rainwater detection meters but has so far only installed 57 of them due to space crunch. Of these, 25 have been installed in south Mumbai, while the remaining are in the Western and the Eastern suburbs. The meters will face the test this monsoon, and if successful, the city will get its flood map. The BMC had decided to install 100 auto-activated rain waterlogging detection meters to detect flood levels at chronic spots in the city last year. At least 25 were installed last September, and only another 32 have been installed since.

New year, new spots

There are several areas where rain water accumulates. A few years ago the BMC surveyed flood spots and eventually took measures to tackle them. But every year, new spots emerge and the civic body needs actual data to tackle them.

The BMC does not have any detailed data of these spots like actual height of water level, duration of flooding, how many times the area gets flooded in the whole season, etc. Till September last year only 25 meters were installed in the city and the results were not observed as there weren’t heavy spells.

“There are issues of space. The meters need to be installed on roads near storm water drains and not get hit by speeding vehicles. They need a firm base and cannot be installed in a mushy space,” said a BMC official. “The BMC installed rain waterlogging detection meters at 57 locations. By June 30, all locations will be covered,” said Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner.

Long-term data

Ankur Puranik, who designed the flood-meters system, said it is based on internet of things protocol and has a self-contained battery which will last up to 50 waterlogging days.

Generally any spot faces waterlogging for a maximum of 15 days in four months. Puranik added that the system will not only help take measures for dewatering, it will also help provide a number of pumps at the spot, giving instructions to nearby schools and colleges, and will create long-term data of flood mapping.

“Even if the spots are tackled, there isn’t any data available on how much water accumulates and the time it takes to recede. This system will help show the result of measures,” said a senior official from the BMC.

The flood meters are being installed at waterlogging spots. As soon as the water level reaches one inch, the system gets activated. There are various colour signals to indicate the level of water. There is also an alarm system when the system is hit by something or gets stolen. The system is attached to a rainfall gauge, so the data of rainfall will also be analysed.

June 30

Day by when BMC says all locations will be covered