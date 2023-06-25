There are three other trees within the society; this is the first time that the residents have witnessed such heavy damage due to a tree fall incident

Around 10 cars and the boundary wall of a residential building was damaged in the incident. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill

A 150-year-old mango tree inside a residential society in Malabar Hill fell from its roots on Saturday morning, resulting in damage to about 10 cars in the property. Gitanjali CHS, located in Walkeshwar, has many trees lining the compound of the society. “The BMC had trimmed the trees during their annual rounds,” said general secretary, Rajesh Barfiwala, “But this particular tree fell from its roots, so it’s nobody’s fault.”

There are three other trees within the society; this is the first time that the residents have witnessed such heavy damage due to a tree fall incident. The boundary wall of the building was also damaged in the incident, and the approximate loss to the building property is around Rs 4 lakh. Around 10 cars have also suffered damages.

Environmentalist Debi Goenka said that trees often collapse due to insect infestation. “But for an old tree, that is highly unlikely.” Another possible reason, he said, could be digging activities nearby the area, and the age of the tree.