Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Bambai ki baarish arrives with a sinking feeling
Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts
Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: It’s piling garbage for the BMC
Mumbai: Spilled champagne leads to assault at upscale Bandra pub
Mumbai: 39-year-old woman found dead in Virar well
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Over century old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill

Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill

Updated on: 25 June,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar , Shadab Khan | mailbag@mid-day.com , shadab.khan@mid-day.com

Top

There are three other trees within the society; this is the first time that the residents have witnessed such heavy damage due to a tree fall incident

Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill

Around 10 cars and the boundary wall of a residential building was damaged in the incident. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill
x
00:00

A 150-year-old mango tree inside a residential society in Malabar Hill fell from its roots on Saturday morning, resulting in damage to about 10 cars in the property. Gitanjali CHS, located in Walkeshwar, has many trees lining the compound of the society. “The BMC had trimmed the trees during their annual rounds,” said general secretary, Rajesh Barfiwala, “But this particular tree fell from its roots, so it’s nobody’s fault.”


There are three other trees within the society; this is the first time that the residents have witnessed such heavy damage due to a tree fall incident. The boundary wall of the building was also damaged in the incident, and the approximate loss to the building property is around Rs 4 lakh. Around 10 cars have also suffered damages.


Environmentalist Debi Goenka said that trees often collapse due to insect infestation. “But for an old tree, that is highly unlikely.” Another possible reason, he said, could be digging activities nearby the area, and  the age of the tree.


mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather India Meteorological Department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK