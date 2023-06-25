Some residents are believed to be stranded in the Rajawadi Colony building and rescue operation is underway

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Portion of building collapses in Ghatkopar East, rescue operation underway x 00:00

A portion of a building collapsed in the Rajawadi Colony in Ghatkopar East area in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), some residents are believed to be stranded in the Rajawadi Colony building and rescue operation is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was reported at around 9.33 am wherein a part of the house collapsed in Ghatkopar East's Rajawadi Colony in Chittaranjan Nagar. BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the accident Level-I.

Meanwhile, no injuries have been reported so far.

"Some portion of ground plus upper three floored building collapsed. Some residents were stranded in the building. Rescue Operation is in progress," the BMC said in a statement.